AMONGI: No school for day scholars on Friday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi has issued a circular stating that today will be the the last day for day scholars at school, to enable parents to have it easier picking children from boarding institutions by midday Friday.

She said this was to avoid traffic congestion for parents who will be picking their children from boarding schools. All boarding schools will be expected to be closed by midday Friday as directed by Government in a COVID-19 statement issued on Wednesday.

Minister Amongi also said authorities are putting in place hand washing facilities in taxi,bus parks, markets and other strategic locations within the city

She said only gazetted markets shall be allowed to be open in the city and KCCA will issue them with standard operation procedures developed by the Ministry of Health.

Press Statement by Minister for Kampala Capital City on the Presidential Directives on Covid by The Independent Magazine on Scribd