AMONG X MESSAGE: ‘I have thrown in the towel’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tweet on X last night indicates that Anita Annet Among has withdrawn from the race for Speaker of Parliament. The outgoing Speaker has not made any public statement since security raided her homes in an ongoing corruption investigation at the weekend.

Among has not posted on X since May 13, a day after the swearing-in of the president. The media has not yet been able to hear from her.

Here below is the statement as posted on X, on her official account. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

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RE: SPEAKERSHIP RACE

I wish to draw the attention of the public to the matters regarding the Speakership race.

After wide consultations and deep introspection, and to maintain harmony and clarity in my beloved party, the @NRMOnline

, I wish to categorically and unequivocally state that I will not be offering myself for the Speakership race of the 12th Parliament.

I am greatly indebted to H.E @KagutaMuseveni, my party, the @NRMOnline, and members of the 11th Parliament for giving me the opportunity to serve as Deputy Speaker and Speaker.

I am equally indebted to my family and friends for the solidarity and support they have extended to me over the last five years.

I pledge my total support to the candidates who will be endorsed by the President and the Party, and Implore all colleague MPs of the 12th Parliament to do the same.

I shall remain available to the service of my country as the party and the President may assign me.

In the meantime, I pledge to continue cooperating with all ongoing investigations as initiated by the relevant organs of the state to get to the root of all the allegations raised.

FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY.

ANITA ANNET AMONG