AMONG: I will be Speaker for everybody

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anita Among Annet, the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, has pledged to work and serve Ugandans irrespective of political party affiliation.

Among made the remarks while delivering her mainden speech at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Friday. Among garnered 401 votes to defeat her rival Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP who got 66 votes.

“A better Uganda is good for everyone irrespective of your political affiliation. The reason we have reached out to all political parties in Parliament is to work for our country. I will be a Speaker for all”, she said.

Adding that, “Colleagues, you have been unanimous in your assessment of my leadership; I’m here, ready to serve you, but I will serve you; as we walk the journey together”.

Among further explained that the needs of the common man will be prioritized in order to achieve the social-economic transformation.

She described her victory as the greatest honor of her life. She said she is ready to serve Parliament and the country at large, with humility and respect, as the nation mourns Oulanyah’s death.

Among’s election as Speaker of Parliament was presided over by the Chief Justice of Uganda, Justice Alphonse Chigamoi Owiny-Dollo. In attendance was President Yoweri Museveni.

The election of a new speaker follows the death of Oulanyah, the Omoro County MP, and National Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement – NRM part, who died on Sunday.

The Constitution under Article 82 (4) provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election of Speaker at any time that office is vacant. This same procedure is laid down under Rule 5 of the Parliament Rules of Procedure.

Article 82 of the Constitution also provides that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker shall be elected by Members of Parliament from their number and a person shall not be qualified to be elected Speaker or Deputy Speaker if he or she is a Vice President or a Minister.

