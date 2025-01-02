ALIEN SKIN-PALLASO CLASHES: Minister Balaam asks police to intervene

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Youth and Children, Balaam Barugahara, has called upon the Uganda Police Force to intervene in the ongoing clashes of gangs loyal to musicians Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin and Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso.

Alien Skin’s gang forcefully invaded Buganda Kingdom’s end-of-year fete and beat revellers who heckled their principals as he performed. Several revellers were left nursing swollen forces and many lost their items such as mobile phones and wallets to Alien Skin’s gang.

On Wednesday, Alien Skin and his gang raided the Mpele music concert in Buloba and forcefully removed musician Pallaso from the stage while he was performing. In addition, Alien Skin punched Pallaso as he left the venue while his group also attacked several revellers including stealing mobile phones, and wallets.

In retaliation, Pallaso and his gang on Thursday raided the home of the Alien Skin gang in Makindye and destroyed property. Alien Skin survived by hiding on top of the building while many of his group members reportedly hid in the ceiling.

The clashes have attracted public uproar. Barugahara has warned that if the government and security agencies do not intervene early enough, several people will be killed.

He said effective today, his music promotion company will not associate with Alien Skin and Pallaso. “Zero tolerance for violence in the arts. Effective immediately, as a promoter, and our agency, we shall not associate with or promote any artist affiliated with gangs involved in violence against others. Let’s restore discipline and decency in the art sector. Join in condemning violence and promoting peaceful coexistence,” Minister Barugahara said.

However, Barugahara’s condemnation of violence has been received with criticism with many wondering why he remained silent when Alien Skin and his gang raided National Unity Platform (NUP) offices in Makerere Kavule about a fortnight ago.

NUP Principal, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, has since expressed worry about Alien Skin’s conduct saying: “I am personally not worried about Alien Skin’s behaviour but I am worried for him because he is likely to end like many others who have been used by the regime.” Kyagulanyi reference to Charles Olim aka Sipapa who attacked the NUP offices in 2020. Sipapa has so far spent two years in Luzira over robbery charges.

During Alien Skin’s gang confrontation with Pallaso’s group in Buloba, some people including children reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to health facilities for treatment. Barugahara whose docket is responsible for children’s affairs expressed concern about innocent children injured in Alien Skin and Pallaso clashes.

“The devastating story of a young man brutally assaulted in Buloba last night, during a clash between Fangone Forest (Alien Skin gang) and Pallaso group, is a heartbreaking testament to the chaos. Enough is enough. We should all demand immediate intervention from authorities to dismantle these gangs. Leaders and sponsors to face consequences for promoting violence,” Barugahara said.

Barugahara said the music industry has hit an alarming note because gang violence is spiralling out of control and it is time for decisive action.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said security had arrested 30 people at Nkuuka who caused unnecessary commotion.

It is not clear whether Alien Skin’s gang members are part of the suspects.

