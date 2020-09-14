Algerian PM says date of reopening schools depends on COVID-19 situation

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Sunday said that the date for the start of 2020-2021 school year depends on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the official APS news agency reported.

Djerad told media that the scientific committee monitoring the spread of COVID-19 will provide its professional suggestion for the date of opening schools to the government.

He affirmed that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable now thanks to the respect of preventive health measures.

Algeria on Sunday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases and seven new fatalities, bringing the total infections to 48,254 and the death toll to 1,612, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

It is the lowest daily infection increase since June 29, the statement added.

Meanwhile, 162 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,037.

Algeria has been resuming economic and commercial activities since June 7 as part of its efforts to return to normal life.

On Feb. 25, Algeria recorded its first infection with COVID-19.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early February, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China sent two batches of medical aid to Algeria on March 27 and April 15 respectively.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease.

XINHUA