Al Jazeera condemns killing of five staff by Israel

The Independent August 11, 2025

Palestinians inspect the effects of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a correspondents’ tent in front of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, Aug. 11, 2025. The Al Jazeera Media Network on Monday condemned the killing of five of its staff by the Israeli army in Gaza.

DOHA | Xinhua |  The Al Jazeera Media Network on Monday condemned the killing of five of its staff by the Israeli army in Gaza.

In a statement, Al Jazeera described the attack as “another blatant and premeditated assault on press freedom.”

“This attack comes amid the catastrophic consequences of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen the relentless slaughter of civilians, forced starvation, and the obliteration of entire communities,” the statement said, holding the Israeli forces and government responsible for “deliberately targeting and assassinating” its journalists.

The network stressed that targeting its correspondents was a “desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.”

It called on the international community and all relevant organizations to take decisive measures to halt what it termed an “ongoing genocide” and end the deliberate targeting of journalists.

According to the network, the Israeli army on Sunday killed five of its correspondents by attacking their tent in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The Israel Defense Forces claimed that one of them was affiliated with Hamas. ■

