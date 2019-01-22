AkzoNobel unveils paint challenge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Calling all startups, scale-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators! The first edition of Paint the Future – the AkzoNobel startup challenge is now open and ready to discover new and revolutionary solutions that will accelerate innovation in the world of paints and coatings.

Spearheaded by the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Klaas Kruithof, Paint the Future offers winners the opportunity to accelerate commercialization of their solution.

The Netherland-based firm is the owner of Sadolin Paint brand in the world. “We can’t wait to see what exciting developments this collaborative experience brings to the paints and coatings industry,” says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker.

“We are driven to create value for our customers, passionate about what we do and always looking ahead. Now, we are looking to go even further, painting the future together with the world’s coolest innovators.”

The challenge is unveiled in partnership with KPMG and focuses on five key areas: Smart application, enhanced functionality, circular solutions, life science infusion and predictable performance.