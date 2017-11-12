THIS WEEK: Airtel’s Yoola Amajja promo is back

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has re-launched its Yoola Amajja cash promotion in a bid to reward customers using its mobile money platform.

The campaign was first launched in 2016. It will last 90 days. For one to take part in the campaign, they have to dial *185# on their phones and carryout a minimum of three transactions weekly.

Transactions may take the form of sending money, paying utixlity bills, buying data or voice bundles, wewole or making a banking transaction. Mobile phone numbers of customers that would take part in the above transactions will be placed in a randomizer from which five lucky winners would be allowed into the cash box to grab up to Shs 2million each.

V.G. Somasekhar, the company’s managing director said the promotion serves to attract more people to use mobile money as a way of deepening financial inclusion in the country.