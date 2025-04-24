Airtel Uganda Partners with MOGO Uganda and Transsion to bridge smartphone access gap

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda, in partnership with MOGO Uganda and Transsion Holdings, has launched an innovative smartphone financing initiative aimed at making quality smartphones more accessible and affordable to Ugandans across the country.

In a bold move to address the persistent “device divide”, the economic barrier that prevents millions from participating in Uganda’s digital economy. This partnership will enable customers to own brand-new smartphones from leading brands Tecno, Infinix, and Itel with a simple and affordable financing plan.

Customers can walk into any MOGO Uganda retailer or select Airtel Service Centers, present their National ID, choose a smartphone of their choice, make a small initial deposit, and walk away with the device in just minutes. In addition, every participant will receive 3GB of FREE Airtel data every month for three consecutive months, allowing them to unlock immediate value from their new devices.

Speaking at the launch today,. Som Soumendra, Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, highlighted the initiative as part of Airtel Uganda’s broader commitment to digital inclusion: “In today’s digital world, a smartphone is a lifeline to opportunity. Through this partnership, we are making digital empowerment tangible and achievable for more Ugandans than ever before. And as the number one network of choice, Airtel Uganda is committed to pairing affordable devices with strong, safe, and reliable connectivity.”

Soumendra added “This initiative aligns with Airtel Uganda’s continued efforts to expand network coverage and digital safety. Just recently, Airtel rolled out new network sites across the country and launched Uganda’s first AI-powered Spam Alert Service. A proactive tool that protects users from scams, fraud, and digital manipulation.”

Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group (MOGO’s parent company), emphasized the group’s pan-African vision for economic mobility through smart financing saying “We’ve invested 30 million euros in Uganda, and with the launch of smartphone loans, we aim to double our business and explore expansion into other markets. Uganda’s potential is vast, driven by a young, rapidly developing population where many still lack access to smartphones. Access to a smartphone equals access to global information and technology, empowering every Ugandan and accelerating the country’s development.

The program is expected to empower over 360,000 Ugandans annually, with far-reaching benefits from students accessing online learning, to farmers checking market prices, to entrepreneurs running businesses via mobile platforms.

“This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving Uganda’s digital transformation, one smartphone at a time,” and official said.