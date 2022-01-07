Airtel boosts top PLE graduates with scholastic materials as schools set to reopen

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom firm, Airtel Uganda, has contributed assorted scholastic items to selected school’s top performers in Primary Leaving Examinations as a starter package to secondary education as schools re-open.

The initiative is part of the Airtel Adopt a School Program launched in 2011. So far, the telecom firm has adopted and supported four primary schools: St. Ponsiano Kyamula in Kampala, Sseke Primary School in Lwengo district, Nanfugaki Primary School in Jinja district and Ndeeba Church of Uganda Primary School in Kayunga district.

Handing over the scholastic items at St. Ponsiano Kyamula in Kampala, Faith Bugonzi, Public Relations Officer at Airtel Uganda said there’s a lot of financing required as learners join new classes yet COVID-19 has hit the parent’s sources of income.

“Airtel is a brand that cares for the individuals in the communities which we serve, and Adopt a School Program is one of the many projects that showcases our commitment towards CSR initiatives that are designed to support our communities, especially in such times when the economy and the world is still recovering from the COVID-19 effects,” she said.

Hellen Amolo Eteru, Head teacher at St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School commended Airtel Uganda for the support rendered to the students as they transition to the secondary schools.

“…we believe that the support from Airtel Uganda will enable them (students) join secondary school with ease come 10th January 2022 when the government opens schools,” she said.

Airtel Uganda has over the years reached to top performers in PLE with scholastic materials such as metallic suitcase, mattress, beddings, bucket books, among others as part of its Adopt a School Program.

Last year, the telecom firm introduced an affordable learn from home data bundles to enable learners attend their scheduled classes.