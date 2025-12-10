Airtel Africa Foundation launches Tech-Fellowship in Uganda

Tech-Fellowship to Nurture Next Generation Digital Leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa plc, today announced the launch of its ‘Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Fellowship’ initiative in Uganda.

The initiative will award 20 Tech Fellowships to Ugandan undergraduates from low-income households, enabling them to pursue degrees in STEM fields. The program directly tackles the financial and skills barriers that prevent young Africans from accessing the digital economy.

Partnering with select universities, the fellowships target meritorious first year students with admission to pursue degrees in information technology, computer science, computer technology, software engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The inaugural cohort will support students admitted to premier institutions, including Makerere University, ISBAT University, Uganda Christian University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and Kyambogo University.

The fellowship will entail a financial award that will cover tuition, accommodation, academic materials, and a stipend that will cover core course needs.

Speaking on the initiative, Airtel Uganda CEO and Managing Director Soumendra Sahu said the fellowship is designed to close the digital skills gap and strengthen Uganda’s innovation pipeline.

“Uganda is home to many bright and ambitious young people who are eager to make their mark in technology fields. Recognising this, Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Uganda, will award 20 exceptionally talented students with fellowships to pursue their tech degrees without the financial burden. For these fellows, it is a chance to grow into the next generation of tech leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” he said.

He added that the program aligns with Airtel Africa Foundation’s FEED Pillars: Financial inclusion, Education, Environmental protection, and Digital inclusion. “Supporting education in technology fields is a deliberate shift by Airtel Uganda to bridge the digital gap and it aligns with the Government’s Digital Vision 2040. By investing in the students, we are developing a pipeline of digital gurus who can accelerate the achievement of this vision,” Sahu concluded. To ensure a seamless application process, we are delighted to announce a partnership with Q-Sourcing Servetech, a highly experienced recruitment agency serving in Uganda among other countries. Q-Sourcing has created a dedicated portal on their website through which the application and selection processes will be handled in a seamless and transparent manner for all applicants.”

Applications are open starting 9th December, and will close on 18th December 2025.

Interested applicants can apply via the official link on the Q-Sourcing Servetech website: https://forms.zohopublic.com/qsssourcing/form/AAFFELLOWSHIP/formperma/LSSjZ5Imi4jrDxdUJEz4rUkOGrDbHR4BZR5-TBxv9zQ