Airtel Africa Foundation hands scholarships to 20 Tech Fellows to Pursue ICT Studies 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa Foundation has unveiled 20 students awarded fully funded scholarships worth over Sh3.85 billion to pursue science and technology degree programmes at different universities in Uganda. The scholarships, starting February 2026, target talented students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Launched recently, the Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Fellowship aims to support African undergraduates from low-income households, enabling them to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program directly addresses the financial and skills barriers that limit young Africans’ participation in the digital economy. The beneficiaries will pursue their studies at leading institutions, including Makerere University, Kyambogo University, ISBAT University, Uganda Christian University, and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

While unveiling the selected students, Airtel Uganda Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Soumendra Sahu expressed confidence in the scholars’ potential to drive Africa’s digital transformation.

“Today marks a new chapter in the lives of 20 remarkable young Ugandans, the recipients of the Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Fellowship. Our mission is to create a tangible and lasting impact by ensuring that no bright mind is left behind due to financial limitations. These scholars are on a path to contribute meaningfully to Uganda and Africa’s growing digital economy” Sahu said.

He added, “Our mission to empower the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders who will shape Africa’s digital future. Technology is the language of progress, and by equipping these students with education and skills, we are investing in people and solutions that will transform communities, industries, and nations.”

The fellowship underscores Airtel Africa Foundation’s commitment to long-term impact in digital education. With a total value of approximately UGX 3.85 billion (USD 1.024 million) spread over four years, the program represents a significant investment in developing future-ready talent.

One of the beneficiaries, Edgar Baluku from Uganda Christian University, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a turning point in his pursuit of a career in telecommunications engineering.

“I am very excited about this opportunity. I have been struggling, like many students, to get school fees for my education. This scholarship gives me the chance to pursue my dreams and make my parents and the entire clan proud,” Edgar said.

The Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship forms part of the foundation’s broader strategy to strengthen education and digital inclusion across the continent by investing in young people who will shape Africa’s future.

“Through this fellowship, the Airtel Africa Foundation advances its mission to ensure that financial limitations do not silence talent, ambition, or the power to transform communities. It extends Airtel’s social investment in the transformative sectors such as the Airtel-Unicef partnership that has connected over 84,000 learners in 246 schools across the country to digital learning,” Sahu concluded.