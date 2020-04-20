AIGP Yiga rejects calls to distribute donated food to Mukono residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP, Fred Yiga has rejected pleas by Mukono residents to the District COVID-19 task force to distribute food relief.

Yiga was appointed by Mukono District Covid-19 Task Force on Monday last week to head the food distribution committee.

He says they will only distribute the food when they are ready to do so.

The Task Force chairperson and Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Fred Bamwine says they have been under intensive pressure to distribute items delivered to the committee.

He says the false accusations of lack of transparency leveled against the Task Force prompted them to appoint Yiga.

He acknowledges that the Task Force has received donations from individuals including politicians but says it is inadequate, saying they are still waiting for additional relief from the central government to start distribution.

Badru Mayanja, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Mukono says they have received 13 tons of maize flour, 3000 kilograms of beans and 500 mattresses which are securely kept in the district stores.

Andrew Ssenyonga, the Mukono district LC V chairperson faults leaders who are trying to politicize the matter of food distribution saying they are only looking for cheap popularity.

However, the Mukono Municipality Member of parliament Betty Nambooze, says people have been seeking for support from her home since the lockdown was announced by President Yoweri Museveni.

She notes that whenever she tries helping them, police deploys at her home and threatens to arrest and charge her with attempted murder. She says the only option they are left with is sending them to the RDC for support.

Zaina Nakato, a resident of Mulago ward in Mukono Central division says she used to feed a family of 10 grandchildren from her daily earnings from her market stall where she cannot go due her health conditions that cannot favor her to sleep there.

Jane Nakato, another resident of Kavule ward is also stuck with a family of 16 grandchildren whose parents died. She says they are currently surviving on porridge for lunch and supper.

