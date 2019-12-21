Agriculture Ministry rolls out ACDP project in Bunyoro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has started rolling out the implementation of Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) in Bunyoro region.

Funded by the World Bank with the overall objective of raising on-farm productivity, production and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities (maize, beans, rice, cassava and coffee), the project is expected to benefit the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Masindi.

The project has started in Hoima and Kikuube. Kizito Odongo, the senior Agricultural officer at MAAIF told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday that the six-year project that started in 2017 and ends in 2022 will benefit 50 districts and 24 have already been covered.

He noted that under the project, registered farmers will be able to access quality farm inputs, fertilizers and equipment for post-harvest handling at subsidized costs.

The beneficiaries will be registered electronically and linked to pre-qualified, certified agro-input dealers and will also under go capacity building trainings.

According to Odongo, in the first season, the farmer contributes 33% of the cost of inputs and the 67% is provided by government. In the second season, the farmer contributes 50% which attracts a 50% contribution by government. In the third season, the farmer makes a 67% contribution while government contributes 33%.

Fred Kakoraki, the Hoima district vice Chairman welcomed the project adding that the project will benefit committed farmers. He challenged councilors in the beneficiary districts to mobilize farmers so that they can embrace the project.

Francis Kazini, the Kikuube district LC5 chairman commended the ministry for the initiative but warned that late delivery of inputs to farmers has killed similar projects before.

******

URN