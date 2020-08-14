Age limit removal not Kadaga’s achievement – Namuganza

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza has said the drive for the age limit removal was not Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s achievement, but the whole NRM party position.

On Tuesday, Kadaga said it was her effort that pushed through the unpopular age limit law. She was defending her candidature before the NRM party Central Executive Committee (CEC).

She told CEC that she defended the ideology of the party to steer the House during consideration of the controversial Constitutional (Amendment) Bill of 2017 that lifted the age limit cap and paved way for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to run for presidency as many times as he wishes.

Kadaga and Namuganza are battling for the position of Second Vice chairperson for the National Resistance Movement – NRM.

However, Namuganza says that the age limit removal was a party decision but not Kadaga’s as she is telling the people in NRM.

Namuganza was speaking to the party delegates from Sebei and Bugisu sub regions at Wash and Wills Hotel on Thursday.

According to her, Kadaga has no personal achievements that she can present to the party delegates that is why she has decided to trend party positions and government achievements as her own achievements.

She says that during the party meetings to agree on the passing of the motion, she would always be absent from the meetings and wonders why she trends the age limit removal as her own achievement.

Namuganza also said that Kadaga refused to pass a motion that NRM chairpersons in the district be ex-officials in the district councils where they would earn a monthly salary of Shs 400,000 advancing this as the reason why they should not vote for her since she has not been represented the interests of the party.

The Elgon sub region delegates from Sebei and Bugisu endorsed Namuganza for the party’s second Vice chairperson.

Gerald Simbata, the NRM publicity secretary for Sironko district said that the delegates from the region have agreed to vote for Namuganza because she represents their interests and that she has a bright future with the young people.

*****

URN