Age Limit debate set for Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much-awaited second reading of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2017, dubbed the “Age Limit bill”, will be made on Monday at 9am.

” I have received the report of the Legal Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill. I also received the minority report,” Kadaga told parlaiment on Thursday, bringing to an end days of speculation that started after the house resumed on Monday.

“So am putting you on notice that we shall meet on Monday, 18th Dec 2017 at 9am to conduct that business.”

There has been tension in and out of parliment, with proponents and opponents of the bill that seeks to among other things lift the age limit on the presidency defending their positions and meeting to strategize.

Police and “sister agencies” have reportedly been on high alert, with security officials reaffirming they are prepared to ensure business is conducted at parliament without a hitch.

“We are aware of the opposition’s plan to stage violent activities around parliament,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa on Monday, warning that they have intelligence reports of plans to burn petrol stations and cause chaos in the city over the age limit debate.

“Police are working with sister security agencies to counter this and allow democratic processes to take place,” he said.

The majority report by the committee chaired by Jacob Oboth Both (West Budama) is now set to be tabled and debated before voting on the bill. So is the minority report

“We have signed our report dissenting from the majority report. The reasons therein are very clear and will be known when it’s presented on the floor of Parliament but using our established means, we believe the people of Uganda are 100% behind us,” said Wilfred Nuwagaba, one of eight members on the committee opposing the lifting of the age limit.

The bill proposes several changes, including lifting the age limit of 75 on the presidency, a move seen as a significant step towards securing a free run for President Yoweri Museveni to seek re-election in 2021.

When the motion first came up for debate in September, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended 25 MPs for unruly behaviour, triggering chaos in the house.

Fighting ensued as plain-clothes security operatives stormed parliament to help throw out the suspended but defiant Members of Parliament (MPs). Several MPs were hospitalised and the Magyezi bill was thereafter presented to parliament for the first reading at the next session by mainly NRM MPs.

Speaker Kadaga has since written to President Museveni questioning the presence of security officers that she had little knowledge of. The president is yet to respond.

