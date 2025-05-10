Agago Teacher arrested for alleged defilement of pupil

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Agago have arrested a teacher over alleged aggravated defilement. Police foiled a mob justice attempt by the local community.

Kenneth Omony, a 30-year-old primary seven teacher of Latinling Primary School in Geregere Sub County, was arrested on Thursday after he was reportedly found with a 15-year-old primary seven pupil in his house.

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl’s parents went to celebrate the victory of the Latinling Village area LCI Chairperson.

The angry Community, upon learning about the teacher’s plan, surrounded his house intending to lynch him. However, leaders from the sub-county informed the police immediately, and their plan was foiled.

Omony reportedly said he decided to start a relationship with the girl because of an unresolved misunderstanding he had with his wife, and he thought she would leave him.

Susan Akot Moro, the deputy RDC of Agago, cautioned civil servants and all older men from taking advantage of young, innocent girls, and asked parents and leaders who negotiate for out-of-court settlements over capital offences such as defilement.

“I interfaced with this teacher, and he confirmed to me that over several times he has had sex with this girl,” Akot said.

Paska Adong, the Agago senior Community Development Officer in charge of gender, culture, and community development, blamed parents for neglecting their parental duties and focusing more on work.

Adong cited that in the district, the majority of parents leave their children from October to December, when the festive season draws near, and January to March, when they are on their farms.

“Sometimes child abuse happens to children because they are not cared for very well,” Adong said.