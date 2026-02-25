Aga Khan School students recognised for regional competition win as Junior Achievement Uganda and Absa Uganda launch 2026 Company of the Year Competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda, in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Uganda, today officially announced the start of the 2026 Company of the Year (COY) schools’ competition. The launch ceremony, held at Aga Khan High School, doubled as a celebratory handover of a USD 1,000 prize cheque to the school’s student innovators, following their victory at the 2025 Junior Achievement Africa Regional Competition in Abuja, Nigeria.

The dual ceremony underscored Absa’s commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. Following the national finals last September, where Aga Khan High School was crowned champion for their innovative ‘Renewablock’ solution, Absa Uganda flagged off the team to the continental finals. The students returned home as Africa Champions, bringing the trophy to Uganda and solidifying their place as pioneers in climate innovation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Absa Bank Uganda, congratulated the students and reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to the three-year partnership with JA Uganda.

“We are incredibly proud of Aga Khan High School for not only representing Uganda but for winning at a regional level. As we launch the 2026 Company of the Year competition today, we are calling upon even more young innovators to step forward. At Absa, we believe that financial literacy and entrepreneurship are the cornerstones of economic freedom, and through this partnership with JA, we are equipping students with the tools to build a resilient and prosperous future for themselves and Uganda.”

The 2026 COY competition running under the theme; AI – Augmenting Innovation, will once again challenge students across the country to establish and manage their own mini-companies giving hands-on experience in business, financial management, and problem-solving with professional support on ideation and project management. This year’s theme will focus on the use of AI and how it can be used positively to strengthen innovation and positively to address challenges within the economy.

Rachael Mwagale, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Uganda, expressed her enthusiasm for the new season and congratulated the champions.

“This moment is a testament to the power of partnerships and the brilliance of our young people. Aga Khan High School’s victory in Abuja proved that Ugandan innovators can compete and win at the highest levels,” Mwagale said.

“With the launch of the 2026 Company of the Year competition, we are excited to see what new ideas emerge. With Absa’s continued support, we are expanding our reach to empower more learners with the entrepreneurial mindset required to thrive in the 21st century. We encourage schools across the nation to register and take part in this transformative experience.”

The 2026 Company of the Year competition is now open to secondary schools nationwide. The national exhibition and finals are slated for September 2026. This year’s edition seeks to reach over 200,000 youth and drive participation from over 55 schools.