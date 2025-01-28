African Union urges Trump to revisit US exit from WHO

Trump cited dissatisfaction over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the inequality of contributions

ANALYSIS | AGENCIES | The African Union on Jan.22 urged new U.S. President Donald Trump to revisit his decision to withdraw Washington from the World Health Organisation.

In a statement, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said that as a member of the world health body, the U.S. was “crucial in shaping global WHO instruments and norms on public health security and wellbeing over the past seven decades.”

Upon taking office Jan.20, Trump signed an executive order formalising the US withdrawal from the UN health agency.

The executive order cited several reasons for the withdrawal, including the WHO’s “mismanagement” of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises, its “failure” to implement urgently needed reforms, and its “lack of independence from undue political influence” from member states.

Mahamat recalled in a statement that the U.S. was an “early and strong supporter” of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Union’s agency for public health emergencies, which works with the WHO to address pandemics.

Expressing hope that the US government will reconsider its decision, Mahamat said: “Today, now more than ever, the world depends on WHO to carry out its mandate to ensure global public health security as a shared common good.”

The WHO, established on Apr. 7, 1948, is an organization of 194 member states. The world health body operates in over 150 locations across six regions and is responsible for global public health.

Africa’s reliance on WHO support faces a critical test after Trump withdrew the United States – and the considerable funding it contributes – from the global body. The WHO gets its funding from member states based on a predetermined basis that differs by country. The U.S. contributes up to 22% of the WHO budget while Uganda contributes 0.010% and China 15%.

The departure of the U.S. could have serious consequences across the African continent. But one some senior African health officials have said it could also push African nations to take greater control of their health systems.

Between 2022 and 2023, Washington contributed $1.28 billion to the WHO orld Health Organization (WHO) – more than any other country.

“China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO,” the order read.

The move has raised concerns on the African continent about how the loss of finance could impact the fight against HIV-Aids, and the growing mpox epidemic – which the African Union’s health watchdog (Africa CDC) has declared a public health emergency.

On Jan. 22 the African Union expressed dismay over the withdrawal, urging the Trump administration to reconsider.

Professor Yap Boum II, the deputy coordinator of the CDC’s mpox response uni, told RFI that Trump’s decision was anticipated, it had been in the air, and was not surprising.

He said, however, it will have a significant impact. For instance, in responding to the mpox epidemic the WHO and Africa CDC are coordinating efforts, and out of the projected funding of $1 billion, the U.S. contributes $500 million – half of the total. This withdrawal could have substantial consequences.

“We need to consider what the US’s exit from the WHO signifies. Does it imply a reduction in US support for global health? These are distinct issues. It’s crucial to understand the practical implications so that we can all adapt accordingly,” he said.

The U.S. is the largest contributor to the fight against HIV-Aids in Africa and globally. In response to major epidemics like Covid-19 and now mpox, the U.S. has provided half of the funding.

Boum II said the impact will be considerable, depending on how the situation unfolds.

“Is the WHO all there is to health? That’s the key question. Could this open the door for other agencies, such as USAID or various organisations, to receive the funds. And, couldn’t this also be an opportunity for African philanthropists for example to contribute more to the Africa CDC? Couldn’t this lead to a reorganisation of the global health landscape? We’ll get more clarity on this in the coming weeks and months,” he said.