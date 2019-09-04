African Swine Fever outbreak confirmed in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A quarantine on the movement of pigs and its products has been imposed in Kabale district after the confirmed outbreak of the African swine fever.

Last week, over 70 pigs died of a strange disease which forced the district authorities to send samples to the National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre in Entebbe.

Bernard Kabagame, the Kabale District Veterinary Officer says that the samples which were returned on Tuesday tested positive to African swine fever.

Kabagambe says that farmers are required to bury all the pigs that have died from ASF disease since it has no cure.

Beda Mwebesa, Kabale District Production Officer says that any person who is found violating the quarantine will be arrested and face the law.

The quarantine was on Monday imposed in Rubanda district after the same disease also claimed over 60 pigs in Nyamweru, Hamurwa and Bubaare sub-counties. The disease was last month reported in Ibanda district but was later contained.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and exhaustion in pigs. The disease is a highly infectious and infected pigs must be slaughtered and their carcasses buried or incinerated.

