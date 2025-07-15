AFRICAN BANKER AWARDS: Equity Bank takes East Africa crown



Equity Bank wins “Best Regional Bank in East Africa” at the African Banker Awards 2025. Recognition affirms Equity Group’s regional leadership and role in advancing financial inclusion and socio-economic transformation across the continent.



Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire | THE INDEPENDENT | In recognition of its impactful presence across the region, Equity Bank has been named Best Regional Bank in East Africa at the 2025 African Banker Awards held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire The prestigious award highlights the Bank’s significant role in deepening financial inclusion, empowering communities, and promoting sustainable economic development across East Africa.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition. This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering transformative financial services that empower individuals, businesses, and communities across East and Central Africa,” said Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi after the announcement.

“It validates our regional expansion model and is aligned with our Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, which seeks to build inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economies across the continent by supporting sectors that drive growth particularly agriculture, manufacturing, mining and natural resources, MSMEs, health, education, and clean energy.”

“Equity created its reputation by disrupting and democratizing banking to achieve financial inclusion. Under the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Group has pivoted to drive development financing for Africa’s socio-economic transformation through trade and investments by the private sector, with national governments providing the enabling environment and stable macroeconomic climate necessary for wealth creation,” added Dr. Mwangi.

Equity Bank’s recognition is a reflection of its impactful presence across the region, driven by a purpose-led approach, customer-centric innovation, and strong support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The award affirms the growing influence of regional financial institutions in shaping the continent’s economic future.

The African Banker Awards, now in their 19th year, celebrate excellence and innovation in African banking. Supported by the African Development Bank and partners such as the African Guarantee Fund, the awards recognize institutions and leaders that have significantly contributed to the continent’s financial sector over the past year.

Speaking during the ceremony, Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee, emphasized the pivotal role of African financial institutions: “Thomas Sankara once said, ‘The ones who feed you, rule you.’ In today’s context, we might say, ‘The ones who finance you, empower you.’ Strong African-owned banks are critical to scaling development and banks like Equity are at the forefront of that mission.”

Equity Group operates in six African markets Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with a representative office in Ethiopia, serving over 22 million customers. Through its integrated financial services and commitment to shared prosperity, Equity continues to lead as a catalyst for regional transformation.