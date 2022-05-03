Africa travel trade show kicks off in Durban

Johannesburg, S.A. | Xinhua | Africa’s Travel Indaba, the continent’s premier travel trade show, kicked off in Durban, South Africa, on Monday.

South African Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela said that despite the COVID-19 setbacks, tourism has shown resilience and is recovering.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is the trade show that integrates the continent’s leisure tourism products and offerings under a single roof, he said. “I trust that together we can make tourism thrive.”

The trade show is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar and one of the top three “must visit” events of its kind on the global calendar.

It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international buyers and media from across the world.

South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said over 19,000 meetings have been arranged in the conference for matchmaking between “right” buyers and “right” exhibitors.

“The program is filled with opportunities to provide invaluable outcomes for all the delegates, from business talks focusing on a plethora of tourism-related topics for the advancement of the sector, to the speed marketing sessions aimed at showcasing an array of small businesses from across South Africa. The program also provides ample networking opportunities,” said Khumalo.

The acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal Phindile Makwakwa said the conference would contribute to tourism recovery and boost the economy.

Africa’s Travel Indaba, which will run through Thursday, is expected to attract about 3,700 delegates, according to Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of eThekwini Municipality, where Durban is situated.

