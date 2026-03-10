Afreximbank tops Bloomberg Africa loans ranking

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Export-Import Bank has ranked first as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables, reinforcing its position as a leading arranger of capital for African borrowers.

The rankings recognize the bank’s role in mobilizing large-scale financing from global and regional investors to support Africa’s economic growth.

As Bookrunner, Afreximbank recorded a 21.66% market share across 14 deals. The bank also topped the Mandated Lead Arranger category with a 23.65% market share from 20 transactions, many of which were syndicated loans in the oil and gas sector. The transactions reflect the lender’s strategic push to address financing gaps in critical industries across the continent.

Afreximbank also ranked third as Administrative Agent with a 13.92% market share from 13 deals.

The Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables track top arrangers, bookrunners and advisers across loans, bonds, equities and mergers and acquisitions, serving as a benchmark for market share and competitive positioning.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to facilitating capital flows and supporting Africa’s economic transformation,” said Haytham Elmaayergi.

Meanwhile, theAfrican Export-Import Bank plans to expand its financing commitment to the Caribbean to $5 billion, up from the current $3 billion ceiling, as the lender deepens its push into the region’s trade and investment markets.

The Cairo-based multilateral bank has already disbursed more than $750 million across Caribbean economies and has a pipeline exceeding $2 billion in transactions currently being executed, officials said during the 50th meeting of the Caribbean Community in Basseterre.

Afreximbank Executive Vice President Denys Denya said the bank intends to raise its regional financing limit to $5 billion over the next three to four years as it seeks to scale investments supporting economic transformation.

The lender is targeting sectors including healthcare, tourism, agro-processing, logistics and infrastructure across Caribbean states such as Barbados, Guyana, Grenada and the Bahamas. Planned projects include power generation, roads, trade centers and financing facilities for banks to support small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank is also exploring frameworks to improve sea and air connectivity across the Caribbean and to expand cultural and creative industry trade between Africa and the region.

Officials said the strategy aligns with broader efforts to strengthen economic ties between Africa and Caribbean economies while supporting value-added industries and regional trade integration.