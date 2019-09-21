Afreximbank holds mid-term review of strategic plan in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) today concludes a three-day retreat in Kampala, Uganda for the mid-term review of its Fifth Strategic Plan dubbed IMPACT 2021: Africa Transformed.

Afreximbank operates on five-year strategic plans. The current strategic plan, which is the Bank’s fifth, covers the period 2017 to 2021. Participating in the mid-term retreat are staff and management of the Bank as well as members of the Board of Directors. A number of special guests, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria, and the two former Presidents of Afreximbank, Christopher Edordu and Jean-Louis Ekra, have also been invited to give presentations.

“IMPACT 2021: Africa Transformed”, approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors on 10 December 2016,sets out four strategic pillars for the Bank and defines a set of macro and corporate objectives and targets. The four-key strategic pillars on which the plan is anchored are: Intra-African Trade; Industrialisation and Export Development; Trade Finance Leadership; and Financial Soundness and Performance.

The plan envisages an aggregate commitment of $63 billion over the period, with revolving facilities, with commitment in support of intra-African trade expected to amount to $25 billion.

The mid-term review is examining the progress in the implementation of the plan and identifying the way forward.

*****

SOURCE: Afreximbank MEDIA