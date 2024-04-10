Afghans celebrate Eid al-Fitr in peaceful environment, pray for lasting peace

KABUL, Afghanistan | Xinhua | The people of war-riddled Afghanistan like other Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which falls on Wednesday, to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan with fervor and solemnity.

Welcoming the security apparatus for ensuring peace during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr and enabling faithful Afghans to offer their Eid prayers in a peaceful atmosphere, the jubilant Afghans have expressed their wishes to have lasting peace in their homeland.

“The Eid started in a very good situation. As we know, we observed fast for 30 days and today started the Eid in a good environment. We are very happy and want to have lasting peace and security,” Kabul resident Shahram Satarzada told Xinhua after offering Eid prayer in a local mosque.

Availing the peaceful environment, Satarzada said that he wants to visit some provinces with friends during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

“I have many plans during the Eid. Of course, I want to visit some provinces by availing the peaceful situation as security is good currently,” Satarzada said.

Afghan security forces beefed up security measures days before Eid al-Fitr as police personnel have been deployed around mosques, recreational parks and sensitive areas to prevent any possible security incident.

Afghans enjoy the three-day holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is the second-largest annual religious festival when people make peace with foes in the family, clan and tribes, visit each other’s houses to bring harmony to society and arrange traditional games such as wrestling and Buzkashi, or goat grabbing.

Media outlets including state-run radio, TV channels and private news organizations would air entertainment programs during Eid al-Fitr festival.

When asked to compare this year’s Eid al-Fitr with the Eid last year, another Kabul resident Hasib spoke with joy. “The Eid in both years were good. This year, the Eid is better because it is peaceful and the prices are stable. The only problem is unemployment and we hope to overcome poverty and joblessness. We are fed up with joblessness.”

“The security is very good. The Islamic Emirate with the support of Almighty Allah should take steps to provide job opportunities to poor Muslims and solve our problems,” Hasib, the bread earner of a four-member family, muttered.

All the prayer leaders in their sermons besides calling upon the Afghans to strengthen unity also prayed to bless war-weary Afghans for embracing lasting peace.

So far, no security incident has been reported from any part of the country since the beginning of the Eid. ■