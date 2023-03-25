AFCON: Uganda Cranes fall 1-0 to Tanzania’s Taifa Stars

🔴 Uganda 🇺🇬 0 Tanzania 🇹🇿 1

Ismailia, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes suffered defeat at the hands of Tanzania as the two teams faced off on Friday.

In the game played at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, the Taifa Stars got a 1-0 win.

Simon Msuva scored the lone goal of the game, coming midway through the second half.

Despite efforts from Uganda, Tanzania were able to defend and take all three points.

The coach made three changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Steven Sserwadda, Isma Mugulusi and Richard Basangwa with Siraje Ssentamu, Fahad Bayo and Faruku all paving way.

There were further changes with Allan Okello and Rogers Mato replacing Emmanuel Okwi and Sserwadda who got injured.

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday next week at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda Cranes starting XI

Salim Omar Magoola (GK), Kenneth Ssemakula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Halidi Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Okwi(C), Fahad Bayo, Faruku Miya, Joseph Ochaya

LIVE UPDATE

Tweets by UgandaCranes

*****

SOURCE: FUFA.COM