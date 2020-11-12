Afcon qualifier: Uganda cranes battle South Sudan in Kitende

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes will host South Sudan in 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier this afternoon at the St. Mary Stadium, Kitende.

Coach Jonathan McKinstry will expect his Uganda Cranes team to collect maximum points to remain top of Group B.

But skipper Dennis Onyango has warned that playing South Sudan in an empty Stadium will not be an easy task. “We are used to playing infront of fans and football without fans in the Stadium is a different thing,” warned Onyango.

The South African based goalkeeper however made it clear that the team is going all out to try and collect a good win before they travel to Nairobi for the return leg against the same side on Monday.

The Cranes will look to the experience of Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho and Farouk Miya who all featured during the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

But the South Sudan head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has also warned that they should not be taken for granted.

“We are here for serious business because we have not got any points from two of the games we have played. We need to start getting points and that is why this game against Uganda means a lot to us. They should not underrate us,” said the South Sudan coach.

Besong made it clear that although facing Uganda is not an easy task, it will help them playing at the stadium without fans since the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided so because of the COVID-19 challenges.

“We shall have to take our chances and also make sure we go for early goals. My players are well motivated for this game,” added Besong.

Uganda currently top Group B of the qualifiers with four points, while Burkina Faso are second with the same number of points, but less goals. Malawi has three points and South Sudan are bottom of the group with no points.

********

URN