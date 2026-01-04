AFCON 2025: Senegal, Mali reach quarterfinals

RABAT | Xinhua | Senegal beat Sudan 3-1 to reach the CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on Saturday, while Mali progressed with a penalty shootout victory over Tunisia.

Midfielder Pape Gueye scored twice before halftime as Senegal turned the match around after conceding a sixth-minute goal, and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye added a third with 13 minutes left to play.

Also on Saturday, Tunisia’s Firas Chaouat opened the scoring in the 88th minute, but Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko equalized in stoppage time.

The match remained tied after extra time, before Mali triumphed 3-2 on penalties to advance.

Senegal and Mali will meet on Friday in Tangier, northern Morocco.