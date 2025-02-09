AFC/M23 Coordinator: We are open to dialogue with DRC gov’t

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, the Coordinator of Congo River Alliance-AFC, a coalition of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels has said that they are open to a direct dialogue with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government to solve the root cause of the conflict.

Nangaa revealed this in a letter released on Saturday and addressed to heads of state and government of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) who held a joint summit on Saturday in Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania over insurgency in the eastern part of DR Congo.

The summit happened after fierce fighting between M23 rebels and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and coalition forces that led to the fall of Goma City and Goma International Airport in North Kivu province into the hands of M23.

During the summit, the heads of state directed for resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state parties including M23 rebels. They also asked the EAC and SADC Chiefs of Defense Forces to meet within five days and provide technical guidance on immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, including the repatriation of the deceased and the evacuation of the wounded, re-opening of the main supply routes, notably Goma-Sake-Bukavu; Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera-Rutshuru-Bunagana and Goma-Kiwanja-Rwindi-Kanyabayonga-Lubero, including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu as well as immediate reopening of Goma international airport.

The leaders also directed that modalities for the withdrawal of uninvited foreign armed forces from the territory of DR Congo be developed and implemented.

In a letter, Nangaa believes that the solution to the crisis that has stayed for more than 30 years is a direct dialogue. He argues that the Congolese crisis in the east of the country whose main cause lies in the illegitimacy of President Félix Tshisekedi is political. Nangaa also in a letter reminded SADC States that Tshisekedi recruited Rwandan Defense and Liberation Forces-FDLR (accused of genocide in Rwanda) into his guard, in mining sites and the war front, without taking into account the resulting risks of extermination of the local population, mainly targeting Congolese Tutsi.

He also protested about the involvement of SADC troops in the hostilities to fight alongside the FDLR in support of the illegitimate regime in Kinshasa. It remains unclear if the cessation of hostilities will be observed by the belligerents as directed by EAC and SADC heads of state during the joint summit.

On Saturday night intense fighting between M23 rebels and FARDC/coalition was reported in Bushaku, Kalehe territory, South Kivu province.

