Activists petition court to nullify Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of 11 activists have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking to challenge the Anti Homosexuality Act of 2023, hours after it had been assented to by the head of state.

The petitioners are: Professor Sylvia Tamale, Fox Odoi Oywelowo, the West Budama County Member of Parliament, Dr. Busingye Kabumba, a lecturer of Law at Makerere University, Andrew Mwenda, the Proprietor of the Independent News Magazine, Solome Nakaweesi Kimbugwe, a Pan Africanist Feminist Activist and Dr. Frank Mugisha, the Coordinator of Sexual Minorities Uganda-SMUG.

Others are; Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, former Executive Director of Freedom and Roam Uganda-FARUG, Richard Smith Luthimbo, the Executive Director of Uganda Key Populations Consortium-UKPC, Eric Ndawula, a human rights activists and Williams Apako, the Executive Director of Tranz Network Uganda and Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum –HPRAF which is headed by lawyer Adrian Jjuuko.

Their petition comes barely a day after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced on his tweeter handle to have assented to the bill which among others imposes capital punishments to same sex relations and also engaging children below 18 years into homosexuality.

The law which is largely targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people also criminalizes the behaviour including having gay sex when HIV-positive, and stipulates a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality .

But in their petition filed on Monday evening, the petitioners through their lawyers led by Dr. Adrian Jjuuko said that they are challenging the new law for falling short of the required procedure by failing to include Public voices and participation.

They argue that the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality Act 2023 by the 11th Parliament on May 2nd 2023 without meaningful and adequate public participation is unconstitutional and contrary to the national Objectives and principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution.

According to the petitioners, the conduct of the Speaker during the second and third readings of the Bill on March 21st 2023 and the second and third readings amounted to bias which is unconstitutional.

They further contend that by making it an offence for any person to allow or lease or sublease premises to be used for purposes of homosexuality or activities that encourage homosexuality is inconsistent and in contravention of the principle of legality. That further, criminalizing consensual same sex sexual activity among adults in private contravenes the right to equality and non-discrimination, right to dignity , right to liberty, and the right to privacy.

The petitioners further contend that section 11(1) and 2(b) of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 by criminalizing the publication, communication or distribution of any material that promotes or encourages homosexuality is in contravention of the principle of legality, freedoms of speech and expression, freedoms of thought, conscience and belief including academic freedom, the right to impart and access and receive information.

Further that section 12 of the Anti-Homosexuality Act by prohibiting and disqualifying persons convicted of an offence of homosexuality from employment is in contravention with the right to practice ones profession or carry on lawful trade, right to equality and Nondiscrimination.

The petitioners now want the entire Act nullified for having been passed and enacted in breach of parliamentary procedure and in the alternative some of the sections complained of also declared null and avoid.

They are also seeking for a permanent injunction restraining the Attorney General who has been listed as the only respondent to the case and any of the government agents from implementing provisions of the Act.

The Attorney General is yet to be summoned to file his defense before this petition can be heard by the panel of five Constitutional Court Justices.

In 2014 the Constitutional Court was struck down the Anti-Homosexuality Act on procedural grounds after finding that the Parliament had passed it without the required quorum.

Prior to the nullification some Western governments had suspended some aid, imposed visa restrictions and curtailed security cooperation with the Museveni led government.

*****

URN

*****

