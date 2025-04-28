ACP Sam Omalla dies at 64

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has confirmed the death of their former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sam Omalla, who passed away at the age of 64. Omalla, who had been battling prostate cancer and kidney failure, died on Monday morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been undergoing dialysis since last year.

Uganda Police Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, confirmed the news despite earlier reports being dismissed. “We are saddened by the news of retired ACP Omalla’s passing. He served with dedication and diligence, and many of you knew him,” Rusoke said.

Reflecting on his personal experience, Rusoke added: “I had the privilege of serving under him when he was head of operations for Kampala Metropolitan North. By then I was the DPC for Old Kampala at the time, I can confidently say he was an astute and highly professional officer,” Rusoke added.

Arrow security systems LTD with deep sorrow announce the death of our Director Operations and deputy CEO SAM OMALLA (RIP) and retired at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP).He has just passed on in mulago hospital at 7 am after a long struggle with cancer . pic.twitter.com/eWe24TnMYn — Mukula (@Mukulaa) April 28, 2025

This @ntvuganda segment on Sam Omalla by @anandutu was epic. She was actually really good at this journalism thing. pic.twitter.com/yRZdRH1CGQ — Anthony Natif (@TonyNatif) April 28, 2025



During his time in the force, Omalla served in several key positions, including Kampala North Police Operations Commander and Field Force Unit (FFU) Commander in Kampala. Omalla became widely known during the 2011 ‘walk-to-work’ protests led by Dr. Kizza Besigye. His approach to managing the demonstrations drew mixed reactions, with critics accusing him of heavy-handedness.

He frequently deployed FFU officers and sometimes stationed them outside Dr. Besigye’s residence in Kasangati to prevent him from mobilizing supporters. Kituuma emphasized that Omalla served with integrity throughout his career:

After retiring from the police, Omalla moved into the private security sector, serving as Deputy CEO of Arrow Security Services, a firm owned by Capt. Mike Mukula. The company, together with support from Capt. Mukula and intervention from President Museveni helped cover Omalla’s medical expenses after his family appealed for assistance.

***

URN