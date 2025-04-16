Acheng commissions community health extension workers in Koboko, Maracha

KOBOKO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Acheng, has commissioned more than 300 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) in Koboko and Maracha districts to strengthen grassroots health service delivery.

Dr. Acheng, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Health, began the two-day mission in Koboko on Monday before proceeding to Maracha district on Tuesday. In both districts, she flagged off the CHEWs with health kits and bicycles to support their mobility and community outreach.

While inspecting the ongoing government-funded construction of Koboko Hospital, Dr. Acheng emphasized the critical role of CHEWs in mobilizing communities for blood donation, noting the high demand for blood transfusions in the West Nile region.

Dr. Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services, advised the newly commissioned CHEWs to lead by example in disease prevention and health promotion.

Dr. Charles Ayume, MP for Koboko Municipality and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Health Committee, applauded government efforts to increase the health sector budget but urged for even greater investment in addressing community-level health challenges.

Several of the newly commissioned CHEWs expressed their readiness to use their training and tools to improve community health standards.

Dr. Tom Aliti, Commissioner for Multi-Sectoral Coordination and Planning at the Ministry of Health and a native of Maracha, urged both the CHEWs and community members to collaborate in tackling local health issues.

A total of 124 CHEWs in Koboko and 181 in Maracha have been equipped and commissioned. Each will receive a monthly government stipend to support their personal welfare while they serve their communities.

