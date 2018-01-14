THIS WEEK: Accountants November exam results show 1.4% improvement

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) released the November 2017 examination results on Jan.05, showing a 1.4% improvement in performance compared with the June – 2017 results.

ICPAU executives said 6, 055 candidates sat the Nov.2017 examinations that included three core courses – Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) and Certified Public Accountants (CPA).

Speaking at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, Protazio Begumisa, the president of ICPAU said the slight improvement in performance was as a result of students accessing reading materials in time as well as hard work among the students and their facilitators.

“We are happy that over the years the number of candidates sitting for our exams has increased,” Begumisa said, adding, “the young people are taking an upper hand in passing our exams.”