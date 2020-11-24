Access to health centers in Gulu hindered by poor roads

Gulu , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Amalaac and Te Got Atoo in Acut Omer village Kal Umu Parish, Paicho Sub County in Gulu district are struggling to access health services due to the poor state of the roads.

Last month, fast-flowing rainwater washed away a bridge on Amalaac stream linking the communities Amalaac and Te Got Atoo to Te Got Atoo Health Center II four months ago.

Santo Kilama, the LCI Chairperson of Acut Omer village says so far over 10 women have given birth on the way to the health facility.

He says they have written to both the Sub-county and district authorities but are yet to receive any feedback.

Christine Aciro, a resident of Amalaac village says they are now forced to travel for at least 8 km to access Cwero health center III or Angaya Health Center II Which is about 6km.

Justine Opio, a resident of Te Got Atoo center says transport fares especially motorcycles have increased from 5,000 to Angaya Health Center II to now 10,000 Shillings and from Te Got Atoo to Cwero health center III now costs up to 15,000 from 8,000 Shillings.

Opio and other members of the community are now appealing to the district authorities to grade the roads but also fix the bridge so that access is improved.

Justine Obol, the Secretary for Works and technical services Gulu district says his office is yet to receive the complaints and letter from the affected community members. He, however, says they are going to follow up the concern of the community for documentation and subsequent planning.

