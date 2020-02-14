Academy commander calls for renovation of training facilities

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The commandant of Non-Commissioned Officers’ Academy- NCOA, Col. Saad Katemba has stressed the need to renovate dilapidated structures at the college.

The college is comprised of old training halls with leaking roofs and breaking walls which create a poor learning environment for the trainees.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 590 soldiers who underwent a six months’ refresher course on Thursday at Gadaffi Garrison in Jinja, Katemba notes that, the number of trainees continue to rise however, the training structures are yet to be renovated.

The trained soldiers were sourced from different UPDF cantonments all over the country.

Katemba argues that the poor state of toilet structures may result into hygiene-related illnesses as they are congested and poorly maintained.

He adds that the current infrastructure maintenance challenges are beyond the college’s budget allocations and can only be addressed by UPDF headquarters.

The Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, Maj Gen. Leopold Kyanda says that the force is undertaking a number of infrastructure facelift projects and the NCOA’s renovation challenges shall be addressed.

URN