Absa’s new year financial packages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda Limited is currently offering a vast array of financial packages that will immensely be pivotal in helping Ugandans kick-start a new year on a strong financial stand. The impressive packages will bolster investment capabilities for Ugandan entrepreneurs, especially its customers which is vital for them to sail through the uncertain economic environment in the New Year, according to the bank’s executives.

A similar arrangement is being offered by Stanbic Bank. Absa executives say, the financial packages will be granted to traders in form of loans at extremely low interest rates, and those who owe the bank will be given a grace period of two months in the beginning of this year.

Musa Jallow, Absa Bank Uganda’s Retail Banking Director said, “You’ve got many goals to celebrate in 2023 with our unsecured loan offering. Sign up today and access up to UGX 250 million, a repayment holiday of two months, extended repayment periods, and zero arrangement fees.”

The enhanced funding intervention will mostly benefit salaried individuals with a 2-month repayment holiday upfront, 0% arrangement fees and 7- year repayment period for unsecured loans for new clients. Besides, the funds will facilitate those with long term investment plans like buildings construction, buying land, taking children to school and securing many other fixed assets. The financial institution will also offer up to Shs2billion on mortgages and 0% arrangement fees for customers purchasing homes.

Jallow said, the timing of the intervention was meticulously planned in a way that is tailored towards providing an opportunity for their customers to kick off new year goals such as taking their children to school, acquiring a dream home, car, land, among other properties.

The new year goals could be educating children, home ownership, purchasing land, buying a new car or starting a business. As such, “we are driven to inspire more celebrations, achievements and the desire to help bring our customers’ possibilities to life,” Jallow said.