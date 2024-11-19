Absa rewards customers 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov.11 Absa Bank Uganda handed over cash prizes totaling Shs100 million to winners from the ongoing card usage campaign dubbed “UGX 200 million can change your story”. The 10 winners used their Absa debit or credit cards for at least five transactions from September to October 2024.

The campaign aims to demonstrate the bank’s strategic shift to a more deliberately customer-centric business following the rollout of a refreshed brand promise of ‘Your Story Matters’. “Rewarding our customers for choosing convenience with our seamless banking solutions is a pleasure. With Absa debit or credit cards, customers can conveniently pay for goods, services, subscriptions, travel, and any other expenses both in-store and online. I encourage more customers to embrace the usage of the cards in their daily transactions,” said David Wandera, executive director and head of markets.