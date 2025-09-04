Absa Business Club Regional SME forums reach Masaka, Mbarara and Fort Portal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda, through its flagship Business Club, has launched a series of Regional SME Forums, starting with Masaka, Mbarara, and Fort Portal. The initiative, delivered in partnership with Uganda Airlines, DHL, Grant Thornton, and Enterprise Uganda, is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical skills, networks, and opportunities to strengthen their businesses and position them for long-term growth.

The forums, officials said, reaffirm Absa’s commitment to supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of Uganda’s economy. According to the Uganda Investment Authority, SMEs account for about 90% of private sector employment and contribute over 80% of Uganda’s GDP. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) further notes that SMEs generate 80% of manufactured output, contributing 20% to GDP, while MSMEs employ more than 2.5 million people within the economy.

“SMEs across the country are innovative and resilient, but they often struggle with challenges that limit their growth, from managing compliance to accessing markets. Through these forums, we are connecting business owners to partners who can help them expand their networks, professionalize their operations, and unlock opportunities beyond their immediate reach,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director, Absa Bank Uganda.

Each partner will address a specialized theme aligned to SME growth priorities:

Grant Thornton: Bookkeeping and Tax Compliance – guiding entrepreneurs to strengthen financial records, ensure compliance, and prepare for sustainable growth.

DHL: Business Operations Beyond Borders & Building an Optimum Supply Chain – sharing insights on accessing international markets and creating efficient, scalable supply chains.

Uganda Airlines: Bridging Trade Gaps, Business Travel & Leveraged Discounts – helping SMEs connect to new markets through affordable travel and trade linkages.

Enterprise Uganda: Passing on a Business Legacy – How Does My Business Go Beyond Me? – enabling entrepreneurs to plan for sustainability, succession, and building enterprises that outlive their founders.

The forums will roll out nationwide, ensuring that SMEs in Uganda’s regional growth hubs benefit from direct engagement with experts, tailored financial solutions, and networking opportunities.

“Many of the challenges faced by SMEs are not unique to Kampala. By going to the regions, we ensure that entrepreneurs in Masaka, Mbarara, Fort Portal, and beyond have access to the knowledge, networks, and solutions they need to thrive,” Moses added.

The Absa Business Club, relaunched earlier this year, is anchored on four pillars: Access to Markets, Knowledge & Capacity Building, Networking & Growth, and Financial & Non-Financial Services. Membership provides entrepreneurs with expert-led training, strategic partnerships, and exclusive business opportunities, including participation in global business forums.

Despite their contribution to the economy, SMEs in Uganda face persistent challenges, including limited access to finance, inadequate technical and business skills, and a complex regulatory environment (World Bank, 2024). Youth entrepreneurs, in particular, often lack access to capital, markets, and mentorship, limiting their ability to scale. The informal nature of many SMEs further compounds these barriers.

Through initiatives like the Regional SME Forums, Absa and its partners are working to bridge these gaps, helping Ugandan entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses today and build enterprises that can compete regionally and globally tomorrow.