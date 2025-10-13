Absa Bank Uganda partners with GirlCode to empower women in tech at 2025 Hackathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda, in partnership with GirlCode, has successfully hosted the 2025 GirlCode Hackathon, empowering 50 women tech enthusiasts in Uganda. The event was part of a continent-wide hackathon spanning 30 hours and engaging 700 women across 8 African cities, focused on fostering innovation, collaboration, and skills development in the fintech sector.

The hackathon provided a platform for participants to tackle real-world challenges affecting women’s financial inclusion. Teams of developers, designers, and tech enthusiasts worked under the guidance of 15 experienced mentors, developing solutions such as mobile applications for financial literacy, innovative payment solutions tailored to women, digital tools to improve access to credit, and fintech products for rural communities.

Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at Absa Bank Uganda, said “The 2025 GirlCode Hackathon has been an inspiring showcase of talent, creativity, and problem-solving. These young women have demonstrated that when women innovate, communities thrive and economies grow. The winning teams receive prizes, and the overall winner across all cities will be supported to attend the Women in Tech Global Summit. At Absa, supporting women and girls is at the heart of what we do; from initiatives like the KH3-7 Hills Run, which has raised over UGX 900 million in the last three years for girl-child education, to fostering financial inclusion and digital innovation.”

According to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, financial inclusion in Uganda has grown significantly, reaching 81% in 2023, up from 54% in 2006, driven largely by mobile money and digital payments.

Yet important gaps remain: according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, in 2021, only 32% of rural adults held formal financial accounts compared to 42% in urban areas, and women particularly in rural communities, still face barriers to accessing formal financial services, often relying on informal systems.

These disparities highlight the urgent need for innovative technology solutions that specifically address women’s financial needs, whether through mobile applications, digital lending, or payment platforms.

“This hackathon is particularly relevant in Uganda, where over 78% of the population is under 35, a generation that is highly digitally engaged and ready to adopt and create technology-driven solutions. By equipping women with the skills, mentorship, and networks to design these solutions, the hackathon not only empowers participants but also contributes to broader financial inclusion and economic growth across the country. Hackathons like this are critical because they empower women to develop technology solutions that directly address these gaps, while providing skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities that support their careers and entrepreneurial ambitions,” said Patricia Nshemereirwe, Chief Operating Officer, Absa Bank Uganda.

The winners were rewarded with digital equipment, including laptops, tablets, and earphones.

Treasure Karagwa, the team lead for Code Forces group that emerged as the winner at the hackathon, said, “This has been an incredible professional opportunity. I have gained valuable knowledge, networked with fellow participants in Uganda, and shared ideas that I look forward to developing further. I am grateful to Absa for this platform and excited about future opportunities to collaborate and grow.”

The GirlCode Hackathon, officials said, reflects Absa Bank Uganda’s continued commitment to empowering women in technology, advancing financial inclusion, and fostering innovation across Africa.