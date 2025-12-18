Absa Bank Uganda hits three-year target of planting one million trees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has raced past its target of planting a record 1 million trees in three years – two months ahead of schedule.

During the programme’s implementation that started Febraury 2023, 340,590 trees were planted in 2023, and 372,641 trees were planted in 2024, and 568,086 trees were planted in 2025. This has brought the total trees planted by August 2025 to the target of “1 million trees” and are currently at a historic 1,281,317.

Speaking during their most recent tree planting activity at Kyanja View Primary School, Marketing and Customer Experience Director, Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, said: “We are cognisant of the need for collaborations and partnerships in addressing the impact of climate change. I am glad that through different partnerships, we have achieved this milestone that aligns with our commitment to build community resilience while mitigating the impact of climate change. We will continue planting and growing more trees because of the critical role they play in environmental stewardship and biodiversity conservation.”

To achieve this milestone, Absa partnered with several organisations including My Tree Initiative, the Ministry of Water and Environment under the Running out of trees (ROOTS) initiative, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Rotary Uganda, Makerere University, Uganda Biodiversity Fund, and Mwiri Old Boys Association, among others.

“Our drive to be a force for good is anchored in our desire to address societal challenges and inequities. Financial exclusion leaves many without essential banking services, climate change threatens agriculture and livelihoods, and persistent inequalities slow national progress. As a bank, we are positioned to help address these challenges through the solutions we design, the partnerships we forge, and the way we deploy capital,” Basuuta added.

She further emphasised Absa’s commitment to inclusive growth. “Our focus on financial inclusion ensures that individuals, SMEs, and underserved communities can participate meaningfully in the economy. This informs how we structure credit, expand access channels, and tailor advisory services. Beyond financial literacy, we are intentional about enabling people and businesses to access financing, grow, and create jobs, directly contributing to Uganda’s development agenda.”

Enjer Ashiraf, the Executive Director, My Tree Initiative, commended the partnership, noting, “We are honoured to have partnered with Absa Bank Uganda on this remarkable achievement. This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration and collective action towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP) IV identifies vulnerability to climate change as a major threat to sustainable development, highlighting increasing extreme weather events such as floods, landslides, and droughts. Unsustainable use of natural resources has contributed to a decline in national forest cover from 24% in 1990 to 13.3% in 2022, while wetland cover dropped from 15% to 13% by 2019, underscoring the urgency of restoration efforts.