Absa Bank Uganda convenes industry leaders for landmark workshop on data privacy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Uganda has hosted an industry-wide workshop focused on the critical importance of data privacy in the digital age. The event was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in an effort to boost and uphold the highest standards of ethical banking and customer protection.

Under the theme, “Data Privacy is a Driver of Customer Trust and Brand Equity,” the workshop on Tuesday was organised to enable collaborative dialogue on best practices, regulatory compliance and the strategic value of robust data protection frameworks.

In his opening remarks at the workshop, Absa Uganda Managing Director, David Wandera, emphasized that,“Today’s dialogue reinforces that data integrity is the bedrock of modern finance. As industry leaders, our responsibility is not only to implement robust systems, but also to develop and promote a culture of transparency, accountability and swift action. This commitment is what transforms the regulatory duty of data protection into a powerful driver of customer confidence and sustainable industry growth.”

The workshop brought together a diverse group of key stakeholders, including representatives from the Personal Data Protection Office, leading financial institutions, innovative fintech companies and insurance firms. This collective participation underscores the shared responsibility across the sector to safeguard customer information.

“In today’s interconnected world, data is a valuable asset, and protecting it is not just a regulatory requirement but a fundamental cornerstone of customer trust,” said Ruth Kagabane, Director of Compliance at Absa Uganda. “A strong data privacy posture is directly linked to strengthening brand reputation and equity. This workshop aims to proactively create a platform for industry-wide collaboration, ensuring we collectively build a more secure and trustworthy financial ecosystem for Uganda.”

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director, Supervision Bank of Uganda, Sophia Kironde, thanked the organisers and underscored the strategic importance of compliance, saying,

“While many fear the costs of compliance, we must recognise that the financial and reputational risks of non-compliance are invariably far higher especially when it comes to financial data. I commend Absa Uganda for holding this critical dialogue as we continue working together to improve the stability and integrity of our entire financial sector.”

This initiative reflects Absa Uganda’s commitment to its purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow together by recognizing that protecting customer data is essential to enabling progress and innovation for its customers and the broader data community.

The agenda featured expert-led sessions, panel discussions and interactive segments designed to address contemporary challenges and opportunities in data management. Key topics addressed included:

Leveraging Data Privacy to Build Trust and Brand Equity.

Embedding Best Practices to Manage Risk and Safeguard Personal Data.

Navigating compliance obligations during cross-border data transfers.

Effective monitoring of third-party data protection practices.