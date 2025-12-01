Absa Bank sponsors Aga Khan School for Junior Achievement Africa Finals in Abuja

Ugandan High School Innovators Go Regional

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda, in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Uganda, today flagged off the student team from Aga Khan High School, the reigning national winners of the Company of the Year (COY) competition. The students will represent Uganda at the JA Africa Regional Competition in Abuja, Nigeria, running from December 3 to 5, 2025.

The continental competition, themed “ACT! Action for Climate Transformation,” challenges young innovators to develop AI-driven, sustainable solutions addressing environmental and societal challenges.

Aga Khan High School emerged as national champions in a September 25 competition with their innovative venture, “Renewablock,” a solution which converts plastic waste into durable building materials. Cresta International Christian School took the first runner-up position with an air-powered wristband that monitors air pollutants. The Ugandan national finals featured eight schools, showcasing diverse student enterprises.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Absa Bank Uganda, underscored the program’s significance for the country’s youth. “Uganda is a youthful nation with tremendous potential. The Company of the Year competition equips young people with essential financial and entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to actively contribute to economic growth. At Absa, we pride ourselves on supporting impactful initiatives that align with our commitment to empowering the next generation of financially competent and entrepreneurial leaders.”

Rachael Mwagale, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Uganda, highlighted the profound impact of the partnership saying “With Absa’s continued support, we are able to empower young people to pursue their dreams. This continental competition provides immense learning exposure, fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, and problem-solving skills within the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). We remain committed to equipping these change-makers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the 21st century.”

John Arinaitwe, a student representative from Aga Khan High School, expressed the team’s readiness to compete at the next stage. “We are incredibly grateful to Absa Bank Uganda and Junior Achievement for this opportunity. Our team is ready to showcase our ‘Renewablock’ solution on the continental stage, and we are determined to make our country proud.”

Officials said that the partnership supports Absa’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and building a more resilient, knowledge-driven Ugandan economy by empowering young people to make responsible, and innovative choices.