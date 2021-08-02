Absa Bank injects Shs230m in supply of medical oxygen to regional referral hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has announced a donation to the tune of Shs230 million to provide 6,528,000 litres of medical oxygen to four regional referral hospitals.

The donation will boost the capacity of the medical facilities to meet the high requirement for oxygen therapy by COVID-19 patients.

The bank has entered into a partnership with Oxylife 2020 (U) Ltd, a subsidiary of Joint Medical Stores to purchase 160 medical oxygen cylinders, related accessories and supply up to 800-cylinder refills to the hospitals.

The beneficiary hospitals are Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, Lira Regional Referral Hospital and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. Each hospital will receive 40 oxygen cylinders.

“We believe this support will supplement government efforts to meet the demand for medical oxygen by hospitals which will be required in both the short and long term as we deal with the pandemic,” said Mumba Kalifungwa, the managing director, Absa Bank Uganda.

According to the medical professionals, oxygen therapy is the most critical medicine for people with severe COVID-19.

“It is therefore essential that our hospitals have stable medical oxygen supplies to meet the needs of those who are critically ill and require it,” Kalifungwa added.

The Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero said: “We appreciate this donation by Absa Uganda which will strengthen the medical oxygen supply of the beneficiary hospitals. We welcome opportunities to work together with the private sector to strengthen the national health response to the pandemic,” Aceng said.