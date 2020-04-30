Absa bank donates mobile tents worth Shs 100m to manage COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Absa Bank Uganda Limited has donated four mobile isolation EpiTents units valued at Shs 100 million to the Ministry of health to support the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was handed over by the bank’s top bank officials to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine.

The Acting Chairperson Board of Directors for Absa, Nadine Byarugaba said the mobile isolation units are made in Uganda and designed to ease the work of medical caregivers to supplement the country’s healthcare facilities.

This contribution is in addition to the bank’s earlier donation of Shs 20 million to the COVID-19 Taskforce fund.

Uganda currently has a total of 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The country remains under lockdown until Tuesday next week when the President will address the public on the next course of action.