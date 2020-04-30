Absa bank donates mobile tents worth Shs 100m to manage COVID-19

Thursday , April 30 2020
The Independent April 30, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

(L-R) Prof. William Bazeyo – Dean of the Makerere University School of Public Health, Michael Segwaya – Absa Bank Uganda Chief Finance Officer and Executive Director, Harriette Kasirye – Absa Bank Uganda Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Nadine Byarugaba – Absa Bank Uganda acting board chairperson hand over a cheque to Dr. Diana Atwine – Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Health. This was during the bank’s handing over of UGX 100m towards the procurement of mobile isolation Epitents in support of the country’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Absa Bank Uganda Limited has donated four mobile isolation EpiTents units valued at Shs 100 million to the Ministry of health to support the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was handed over by the bank’s top bank officials to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine.

The Acting Chairperson Board of Directors for Absa, Nadine Byarugaba said the mobile isolation units are made in Uganda and designed to ease the work of medical caregivers to supplement the country’s healthcare facilities.

This contribution is in addition to the bank’s earlier donation of Shs 20 million to the COVID-19 Taskforce fund.

Uganda currently has a total of 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The country remains under lockdown until Tuesday next week when the President will address the public on the next course of action.

