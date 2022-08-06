ABORTION: Senior Four student dead

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan senior four student has died as she allegedly attempted carry out abortion.

Brighter Chekwemoi aged 17-years, died on Thursday at Bukwo general hospital where her parents rushed her after she took drugs and started vomiting, losing a lot of blood.

Goretti Chemutai a friend of the deceased at school told URN that Chekwemoi was a jolly girl who had many friends.

She explained that she was the first friend the deceased revealed her pregnancy to and that the boy who impregnated her had refused to help her and went to stay with his father who is a soldier at Bombo barracks.

“She kept on telling us her parents were furious with her and they swore never to continue paying her tuition if she refused to show them the boyfriend,” she said.

Tabitha Kwemboi, another friend of the deceased said she had told them that she was going to abort any time to save her life from stress.

“We told her never to abort her children, I personally advised her that that could be the only child she would ever get in her life and I thought she had understood, only to hear the news that she’s dead,” Kwemboi said.

Simon Kityo the father of the deceased said he got his daughter with drugs at home but when they rushed her to hospital she died within ten minutes after arrival.

He has described the death of his daughter as a total loss to the family that had sold many things for educating her.

“Imagine she was just only remaining with one term to complete her Senior Four,”he said.

Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza the resident district commissioner Bukwo cautioned girls against abortion saying its dangerous and illegal.

Aminis Kayondo the district police commander Bukwo said the police have opened general inquiry to ascertain in detail the cause of deceased’s death.

“Yes the relatives have given their statements that she attempted to abort but for us as police we are going the extra miles to investigate it thoroughly,” he said.

The deceased will be buried on Saturday 6th of August at their ancestral home in Tesheni village, Kamet parish, Kamet sub county in Bukwo district.

