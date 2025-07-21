Abbott launches game-changing triple test for expecting mothers

Kigali, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a major stride towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis, Abbott, a global healthcare company, has unveiled a WHO-approved ANC panel designed to transform antenatal care across Africa. The Determine Antenatal Care Panel (ANC Panel) launched during the IAS2025 conference in Kigali recently, screens for all three infections using just a single finger prick, with results in 20 minutes.

Uganda has made strong progress in HIV testing during pregnancy, with about 75% of expectant mothers tested. However, syphilis and hepatitis B testing still lag behind, often below 50%, especially in rural areas. In comparison, Kenya reports over 90% HIV testing, while Tanzania stands at around 85%. But syphilis and hepatitis B screening remain inconsistent across the region.

This gap leaves thousands of mothers and babies vulnerable to vertical transmission, where infections are passed from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth, often with life-threatening consequences.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, an estimated 190,000 children were newly infected with HIV in 2023, primarily through vertical transmission, with similar patterns observed for congenital syphilis and perinatal hepatitis B infections.

The new triple test simplifies the screening process, allowing mothers to be screened for three major infections in one test reducing wait times, eliminating multiple clinic visits, and minimizing out-of-pocket costs.

In a published study presented at a media roundtable parallel to IAS2025 Dr. Missiani Ochwoto emphasized the importance of this innovation:

“The test showed high accuracy and usability, even in challenging conditions. Yet, we found that over 95% of the women surveyed had never been tested for all three diseases before. This highlights a major gap that this tool is now helping us to close.”

Additionally, the study showed that the test reduced average clinic visit time from 113 minutes to just 39 minutes, giving healthcare workers more time to attend to other critical needs.

Steven Henn, Abbott’s Head of Global Commercial Operations for Rapid Diagnostics, underscored the company’s commitment:

“Abbott has a 25-year legacy supporting the elimination of mother-to-child-transmission of HIV in Africa. With this new testing panel, we are now able to extend this legacy to help eliminate the transmission of two more key infectious diseases—syphilis and hepatitis B—helping keep mothers and their children safe.”

The ANC Panel is particularly critical for African countries’ eMTCT (elimination of mother-to-child transmission) goals. By enabling early detection and treatment, this single test strengthens the ability to prevent infections in newborns and improve overall pregnancy outcomes.

Abbott’s new ANC Panel represents more than just technology. It’s a timely lifeline for mothers and babies, especially in underserved areas where access to testing has remained out of reach for too long.

The launch of this ANC panel comes at a critical time for Africa, where maternal and newborn health remains a major public health priority. Across East Africa, despite efforts to expand antenatal care, millions of pregnant women still lack access to comprehensive screening for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B, three infections that are all preventable but still cause significant illness and death when left untreated.

As Dr. Deborah Birx, former U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, noted during the IAS2025 conference:

“What excites me is that countries themselves are leading this effort. Abbott’s product now offers up to 99% coverage, a remarkable leap from years ago when the rates were much lower.”

With the WHO 2030 elimination goals for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B on the horizon, the triple test isn’t just timely; it’s essential. It supports national eMTCT strategies, reduces maternal and neonatal deaths, and moves the continent closer to universal health coverage and disease elimination.