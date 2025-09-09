AALCO’s 63rd session opens in Uganda with focus on int’l law

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Government representatives, legal experts, and diplomats from 49 member states of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) convened Monday in Uganda for the body’s 63rd annual session to advance cooperation on key legal and international issues.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Among at the opening of the five-day meeting in Kampala, the East African country’s capital, President Yoweri Museveni urged Asia and Africa to act in solidarity to safeguard their interests.

“As we gather today, we face a world filled with unprecedented challenges. Climate change threatens our ecosystems and livelihoods. Conflicts and insecurities test our stability. Economic inequalities strain our societies. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, raise complex legal questions that demand our attention,” Museveni said. “In this context, AALCO’s role is more crucial than ever before.”

He urged the organization not only to respond to global legal developments but also to shape them around priorities such as sustainable development, sovereignty, and justice.

Songchai Chaipatiyut, deputy director-general of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs in Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the body reminds the world that it is the “force of law, not law of force” that governs the international system.

“International law must take into account the realities that are faced by developing states. I’m confident that the next few days will be filled with fruitful dialogue and our deliberations will strengthen AALCO’s voice in shaping just and inclusive legal order,” he said. “In this session, we reaffirm and renew our commitment to multilateralism and to the rule of law.”

Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol, secretary-general of AALCO, said global challenges demand solidarity and respect for international law. The session will address issues including the law of the sea, the Palestinian question, environmental protection, sustainable development, trade and investment, and the rights of migrant workers.

Ugandan Justice Minister Norbert Mao called the meeting timely, noting that Uganda currently chairs the Non-Aligned Movement from 2024 to 2027 and is strategically placed to channel issues relevant to developing countries.

Founded in 1956 after the Bandung Conference in Indonesia, AALCO serves as a platform for Asia and Africa to consult and cooperate on international law matters. ■