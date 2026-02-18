A quarter century of impact: CCBU’s journey of growing with Uganda

OPINION | EMMY HASHAKIMANA | On 3 April 2025, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) celebrates 25 years of refreshing Uganda. This milestone is a moment of pride and gratitude as we reflect on our journey and how deeply it is woven into the fabric of the country we call home.

When CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, began operations in 2001, the ambition was to refresh Ugandans with quality beverages.

Over the years, that ambition has evolved. Today, we are more than a bottler. We are a trusted partner to local businesses, an employer of choice, a steward of shared resources, and a proud contributor to Uganda’s economic growth.

Sustainable growth begins with winning in the market – and doing so responsibly. Over the years, we have strengthened our route-to-market by investing in systems and partnerships that enable us to reach consumers efficiently, affordably and reliably.

Through our Official Coca-Cola Distribution network, we now partner with 104 distributors, indirectly serving over 106,000 customers in every corner of Uganda. Our digital transformation journey has seen 13% of our customer base digitised, driving greater efficiency, transparency and service for our partners.

Our portfolio now includes more than 80 product variations, offering choice and relevance for the diverse needs of our consumers while keeping our beverages affordable. For years, we have maintained the 330ml returnable glass bottle at UGX 1,000. This balance of scale, innovation and value underpins our sustainable growth.

None of this would be possible without our people. At CCBU, we know that when people thrive, businesses thrive. Today, we employ almost 900 Ugandans.

We are committed to unparalleled professional growth, offering an exciting journey of learning and development within a passionate, caring team. Through our Graduate-in-Training and internship programmes, we equipped young professionals with real-world skills and experience. CCBU offers a platform for purpose-driven work across iconic brands and career-defining opportunities. Employees grow through programmes such as the Frontline Leadership

Programme, Competency Acquisition Programme, Sales Academy, Responsible Advertising and First Aid Training.

In 2025, we also began the recruitment process for Ascend, CCBA’s Leadership In Training programme designed to shape Africa’s next generation of leaders. The programme will commence in March 2026 and spans over 18 months, during which high-performing graduates embark on a rotational journey that blends real business experience, commercial immersion, senior-leader mentorship, coaching circles and future-ready learning.

From hands-on projects to leadership masterclasses, Ascend gives participants the opportunity to rise, grow further, lead confidently, and make their mark in one of Africa’s most dynamic businesses. By the end of the programme, they’ll be ready to step into a first-line leadership role and help shape CCBA’s future.

Recognition, open communication and career progression matter. Through Exceed League, milestone celebrations and platforms such as AskHR, toll-free feedback channels and transparent internal communications, we strive to create a workplace where people feel heard, valued and empowered. This commitment has earned us Top Employer recognition by the Top Employers Institute for 2025 and 2026, as well as the Bronze Employer of the Year Award by the Federation of Uganda Employers in 2025. It continues to shape a strong, values-driven culture supported by our dedicated country management leadership.

Our success is closely tied to the success of our customers. We partner with distributors, retailers and outlets across Uganda, guided by a customer-centricity approach that puts people, place, product, and price at the centre.

By investing in customer capability, cold-drink availability, training and market intelligence, we enable our partners to grow sustainably. This shared-value approach ensures growth is inclusive and resilient, strengthening communities and building enduring markets.

At CCBU, doing business the right way is non-negotiable. We continue to prioritise water replenishment and help to reduce packaging waste.

Through social impact initiatives, we have helped empower women, youth and people with disabilities, reinforcing our belief that sustainable growth must be inclusive.

We are proud of our strong partnerships with government, institutions and trusted private-sector partners. These relationships are built on trust, compliance and alignment with national priorities.

In 2023, CCBU was honoured with the Excel Award for ethical business practices, responsible citizenship, and tax compliance, alongside the highest revenue contribution in our category at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Taxpayers Awards. These standards underpin the value we create for shareholders and society alike.

CCBU is now the second-largest bottler in the CCBA group, after South Africa. Productivity and efficiency initiatives such as Tukyaase demonstrate our commitment to operational excellence and creative of long-term value.

CCBU emerged as a top performer at the CCBA Leadership Awards 2025, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and proudly took home three prestigious awards. In 2025, the Coca-Cola brand was ranked among the Top 10 Most Admired Brands at the 15th Brand Africa Awards, held in Kampala, affirming the trust we have earned by consistently delivering value for people, society and the environment.

The future belongs to businesses that are agile, responsible and inclusive – and we are ready to lead. We will continue to grow the market, invest in our people, steward resources responsibly and create shared value for all.

After almost 25 years, we are more than a bottler. We are part of Uganda’s story – and we aim to continue making a difference and creating value for the communities in which we live and work through our local footprint.

****

The writer is the Managing Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda