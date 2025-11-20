A new continental vision to protect Africa’s shared landscapes

How a bold AU–UNDP initiative seeks to rebuild ecological resilience—and strengthen the lives connected to it

Tlokweng, Botswana | RONALD MUSOKE | Africa is at a conservation crossroads. Its ecosystem-from the sprawling savannahs of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area to the montane forests of the Albertine Rift — are not just landscapes; they are lifelines for millions of people, essential buffers against climate shocks, and critical drivers of economic growth. Yet, these natural systems face unprecedented threats such as; poaching, land degradation, climate change, and fragmented governance across borders.

In response, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), has launched the Biodiversity for Resilience (B4R) initiative, a bold programme designed to protect, restore, and sustainably manage Africa’s transboundary ecosystems while strengthening the resilience of millions of communities.

Announced on the sidelines of the recent Africa Biodiversity Summit in Tlokweng, Botswana, the initiative signals a shift from isolated conservation projects to integrated, continent-wide strategies that link environmental health with social and economic development.

A Pan-African conservation vision

The initiative, themed “Investing in Africa’s Nature: Building Resilience, Prosperity, and Shared Growth,” targets ten transboundary conservation areas (TFCAs) spanning over 10 million hectares across the continent. UNDP estimates that approximately 10 million people will directly benefit over the next decade, linking environmental conservation with sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, and regional integration.

The landscapes identified include Africa’s most iconic and ecologically diverse areas: the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) TFCA connecting Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe; the Greater Limpopo TFCA spanning Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; the Niassa-Selous TFCA in Mozambique and Tanzania; the Mara-Serengeti TFCA across Kenya and Tanzania; the Ruaha-Katavi-Rukwa TFCA linking Tanzania and Zambia; the W-Arly-Pendjari TFCA across Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger; the TRIDOM covering Cameroon, Congo, and Gabon; the Maloti-Drakensberg TFCA spanning Lesotho and South Africa; the Kagera-Upper Nile TFCA uniting Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan; and the Mayombe TFCA connecting Angola, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Gabon. The ten transboundary conservation areas represent some of Africa’s most ecologically significant and politically complex landscapes.

Dr. Oldman Oduetse Koboto (PhD), the Multi-Environment Action Focal Person at the African Union Commission, emphasized the continental importance of such collaboration.

“We face pressures from climate change and emerging land desertification. These challenges do not respect borders; our response must be integrated collaboratively and continentally,” he told delegates during the side-event that unveiled the initiative.

Koboto also stressed the role of local communities, women, and youth, noting that their knowledge and stewardship are crucial for sustainable conservation.

The UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa Director, Matthias Naab, framed the initiative as a response to Africa’s development and climate imperatives. “Biodiversity loss is not just an environmental concern; it is a development emergency,” he said. “Our ability to secure food, water, and climate resilience depends on protecting and restoring nature today,” he said.

The initiative’s “10-10-10 Africa visions-10 landscapes, 10 million hectares, 10 million beneficiaries-reflects a structured, measurable approach to linking conservation with socio-economic outcomes.

According to a UNDP brief on the project, functioning ecosystems and rich biodiversity are essential for maintaining an intact biosphere and advancing climate action. “For communities to adapt to climate change, ecosystems must remain functional,” the UNDP brief noted.

The brief notes that protected areas alone cannot achieve the ambitious biodiversity and resilience goals Africa seeks. Instead, connectivity between protected areas, indigenous lands, and traditional territories is critical. It adds that nature-based solutions must be paired with tangible economic benefits flowing to communities, ensuring conservation efforts are socially inclusive and economically viable.

Target groups and sectors

The initiative is designed to benefit indigenous peoples, local communities, and their advocacy bodies. Workers in protected areas, fisheries, agriculture, and forestry, as well as youth and women’s groups, are also prioritized.

Further, the programme will engage local, national, and international civil society organizations, protected area administrations, and sub-national and national planning authorities. Key transit ports involved in the illegal wildlife trade and responsible ministries overseeing agriculture, water, fisheries, tourism, and private sector actors are included in the effort.

The TFCAs are categorized into three groups: Category A includes landscapes established through treaties, Category B looks at emerging landscapes guided by Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) as precursors to formal treaties, and Category C looks at conceptual TFCAs proposed by Regional Economic Communities (RECs) without formal mandates.

The initiative estimates US$3 billion in investments over ten years to cover 10 million hectares and 10 million people, highlighting the scale of resource mobilization required.

Why transboundary landscapes matter

The B4R initiative’s focus on TFCAs recognizes a key challenge in African conservation: ecosystems rarely align with national borders.

Onesimus Muhwezi, the UNDP Regional Technical Advisor for Ecosystems and Biodiversity, explained: “Protected areas alone are not enough. Wildlife moves, rivers flow, and habitats span multiple countries. If one country protects an elephant population, but its neighbours do not, conservation fails.”

This point is illustrated in the Southern African context. Elephants migrate across KAZA’s five countries, while mountain gorillas traverse Uganda, Rwanda, and the DRC in eastern Africa. The initiative therefore prioritizes functional connectivity—not just protected area designation, but the quality and integrity of ecosystems across borders.

Muhwezi said maintaining biodiversity is directly linked to climate goals: “Loss of habitat for flagship species, like elephants, directly impacts carbon sequestration and Africa’s ability to stay within critical climate thresholds.”

From governance to finance

Despite the strategic vision, delivering on transboundary conservation is complex. Political alignment, legal frameworks, and financing remain significant hurdles. Dr. Nyambe Nyambe, the Executive Director of KAZA, warned that “accelerated implementation of bankable nature solutions requires credible science and research. The private sector will not invest without validated data.”

The good news is that blended finance models; leveraging public, private, and philanthropic capital, are emerging as a potential solution.

Tasila Banda, the Senior Biodiversity Specialist at the Global Environment Facility (GEF), stressed the importance of pooled resources and innovative mechanisms like conservation trust funds. The KAZA countries’ recent creation of a multi-country trust fund exemplifies how de-risking investments can attract private sector participation while ensuring long-term sustainability, she said.

Lisa Blanken, the Head of Component at the GIZ Climate Resilience and Natural Resource Management in the SADC Region noted that declining donor aid and reliance on project-based funding necessitate sustainable, long-term financing.

“Countries must invest in themselves. Revenue streams like tourism levies and biodiversity credits can create a continuous funding base for TFCAs,” she said. Blanken said aligning ecological maturity with financial readiness is crucial; noting that conservation landscapes must be both scientifically credible and bankable to attract investors.

Communities at the heart of conservation

However, while policy and finance are essential, African conservation cannot succeed without community engagement. Irene Natukunda, the African Regional Coordinator for the Global Equal Diversity Network, the official constituency under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, whose sole purpose is to rally and mobilise incapacitated young people in policy and implementation of biodiversity conservation solutions, stressed that women, youth, and indigenous peoples are not mere beneficiaries; they are actors.She mentioned several youth-led climate hubs in Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Malawi, and Uganda which illustrate the growing role of communities in policy advocacy, restoration, and sustainable livelihoods.

Similarly, Dr. Kebadile Mogotsi (PhD) of Botswana’s BOCOBONET emphasized the economic dimension of local engagement. “We must create economic incentives for conservation. Indigenous food systems, eco-tourism, and payments for ecosystem services can link biodiversity protection directly to community well-being,” she said. Mogotsi also highlighted inclusivity, noting the importance of integrating people with disabilities and ensuring fair benefit-sharing for all.

The integration of community-based approaches with scientific and policy frameworks reflects a growing recognition that biodiversity conservation is not just about preserving nature for its own sake, but about enhancing human resilience, livelihoods, and social equity.

Water, ecosystems, and integrated management

Water security is an additional dimension of B4R’s landscape-level approach. Eddie Riddell, the Regional Coordinator for the Limpopo Watercourse Commission (LIMCOM), emphasized the convergence of river basin management with transboundary conservation. “Nature-based solutions in shared river basins are critical for water security, livelihoods, and biodiversity,” he noted.

Phera Ramoeli of the Okavango River Basin Water Commission highlighted community interventions along the Okavango Delta, including fisheries management, conservation agriculture, and eco-tourism. These programmes illustrate how integrated ecosystem management can simultaneously protect biodiversity, provide livelihoods, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Opportunities and risks

The B4R initiative represents a critical evolution in African conservation strategy. Its emphasis on transboundary, nature-based solutions acknowledges the ecological reality that landscapes do not conform to political borders. By embedding social, economic, and climate resilience into conservation, the initiative offers a pathway to achieving multiple continental goals: biodiversity preservation, climate adaptation, and poverty reduction.

However, challenges remain. Coordinating the targeted countries per landscape is complex, requiring robust governance frameworks and political will. Financing is another concern; while the estimated US$3 billion investment is ambitious, securing consistent, long-term funding from both domestic and international sources will be essential. Additionally, integrating community priorities, traditional knowledge, and gender equity into these transboundary programmes requires careful planning and monitoring to avoid tokenistic participation.

The initiative’s success will likely depend on three key factors: science-driven decision-making, inclusive governance, and innovative financing. As Dr. Nyambe emphasized, private investors require credible data; as the Ugandan youth representative, Natukunda noted, communities must have both capacity and resources; and as Banda and Blanken highlighted, blended finance mechanisms must be structured to ensure both sustainability and impact.

Strategic implications for Africa

If successful, the B4R could set a continental precedent for integrated conservation. The initiative aligns with global frameworks, including the Paris Agreement, the Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and Africa’s Agenda 2063. It could demonstrate that environmental stewardship and economic development are not mutually exclusive, but mutually reinforcing.

Moreover, transboundary conservation has the potential to foster regional integration and peacebuilding. Harsen Nyambe, the Director Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy at the African Union Commission told The Independent in a separate interview that: “Working together on shared resources fosters cooperation, reduces friction, and generates mutual benefits.” By creating shared economic incentives and joint management frameworks, TFCAs could strengthen diplomatic relations while advancing sustainable development.

Early signals and next steps

In fact, several landscapes already offer promising models. KAZA, Africa’s largest transboundary conservation area, demonstrates how five countries can collaborate to safeguard wildlife, develop eco-tourism, and explore nature-based finance mechanisms. The Greater Virunga landscape shows how collaboration between Uganda, Rwanda, and the DRC can protect mountain gorillas while supporting local economies.

But these successes also highlight the need for scalability, replication, and monitoring. Ensuring that smaller, emerging, or conceptual TFCAs achieve similar outcomes will require targeted support, robust data collection, and adaptive management. Muhwezi’s framework of structure and content—protecting both the legal status and ecological quality of landscapes—also offers a model for integrating scientific rigor into political and financial planning.