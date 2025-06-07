A cup of coffee brews a story of China-Africa cooperation

CHANGSHA, CHINA | Xinhua | On a bustling street in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, a cafe buzzes with activity as order slips are spit out from the machine and a line of customers stretches toward the door.

What captures people’s attention most isn’t the launch of new products, but the zebra above the counter. At first glance, it seems like a simple, bioinspired logo, but its stripes tell a story from far away.

In 2018, Jing Jianhua, founder of the coffee brand “Own Master” (Xiao Ka Zhu), visited Uganda for the first time as part of a government-led delegation from the province.

As he stepped out of the airport terminal, Jing was immediately struck by the vivid contrast of blue skies and white clouds stretching across the African landscape.

But it wasn’t the view that left a lasting impression. “It was a little boy in a zebra-striped shirt, curiously peeking out from behind a grass hut,” Jing recalled.

At that time, he found that after 19 years in the coffee industry, nothing had prepared him for what he saw. This was a land considered one of the birthplaces of coffee, where those who grew the beans lived with so little, far from the prosperity their harvests helped create in other parts of the world.

That moment stayed with Jing. It became a symbol, a promise, and eventually, a brand. From that instant, he set a clear goal. He wanted to bring high-quality African coffee to Chinese consumers and help African coffee farmers improve their lives by gaining access to the Chinese market.

Back in Hunan, momentum for China-Africa trade was growing. Platforms like the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) and the local free trade zone gave wings to his vision. Today, Own Master has opened nearly 100 coffee shops and is known for its distinctive flavors and affordable prices.

“Thanks to China’s zero-tariff policy, the cost of importing coffee beans has dropped, and we’re committed to making coffee an affordable part of daily life,” Jing said.

Own Master has now grown into a recognizable brand across China. Its zebra logo — a tribute to that brief encounter in Uganda — remains front and center, representing not just coffee, but connection.

However, for Jing, this is just the beginning. “This is my 26th year in the coffee business, and I’m still not stopping,” he said.

The brand now stands at the intersection of tradition and technology. Jing explained that in markets where hot coffee often cools during delivery, they began exploring solutions that would bring the coffee machine directly to the customer.

In 2022, the brand ventured into the world of AI-powered coffee, a still-emerging field in China. The road ahead was far from smooth, filled with numerous challenges and setbacks.

Over the course of three years, with support from experts from Hunan University, the National University of Defense Technology, and industry experts, Jing and his team has persevered. Their efforts led to the development of an AI-powered coffee machine that reduced wait time to under a minute while consistently delivering high-quality coffee in every cup.

With new AI tools enhancing its product line, Own Master is offering more than just a cup of coffee. It’s brewing a modern interpretation of the enduring connection between China and Africa.

His vision goes beyond borders. Through platforms like CAETE, he sees a future where African coffee and Chinese innovation work hand in hand.

“Looking ahead, we hope China will not only become a key growth driver in the global coffee market but also take on a leading role in the industry’s development,” Jing said, adding that he aims to strengthen ties with African coffee growers through technology exchange and shared expertise to improve the quality of the coffee.

His goal is simple: to ensure every cup captures the unique flavor of African coffee. Jing is also determined to boost brand awareness and promotion. By combining online and offline efforts, he said he aims to deepen consumer understanding and appreciation of African coffee, introducing more people to its rich, aromatic charm.

Looking ahead while staying firmly rooted in the present, Jing is steadily transforming his long-held dreams into reality. “My original intention has never wavered. It has always been about improving the lives of the 30 million coffee farmers in Africa and making their world better through the vibrant Chinese coffee market.”

“If possible, I also hope to establish a coffee school in Africa where farmers can learn about coffee cultivation, master the art of crafting it, and even taste the fruits of their own labor,” he added.

From a zebra-striped shirt in Uganda to steaming coffee cups across China, Jing has used the power of business to weave a heartfelt connection between China and Africa.

“In an era where globalization faces increasing challenges, perhaps it’s exactly this kind of warm and meaningful cup of coffee that we need,” Jing said. ■